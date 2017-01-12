Discover Financial Services (DFS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC set a $79.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) opened at 71.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $74.33.

In related news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 815,872 shares in the company, valued at $55,609,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,018,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,727,000 after buying an additional 394,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,857,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,964,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,015,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,735,000 after buying an additional 90,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,502,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,190,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,449,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,024,000 after buying an additional 292,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking, which includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products, and Payment Services segment, which includes PULSE and its Network Partners business.

