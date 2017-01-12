Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has $3.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

DRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded down 1.3168% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.9901. The stock had a trading volume of 78,805 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The stock’s market cap is $62.05 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.17. The business earned $162 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.94) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 33,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $122,801.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 23,766 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $83,656.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,595 shares in the company, valued at $153,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

