Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVO. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Devro plc in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Devro plc in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Devro plc in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Devro plc from a buy rating to an add rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.54) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 232.33 ($2.83).

Devro plc (LON:DVO) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196.00. 275,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Devro plc has a 12 month low of GBX 139.34 and a 12 month high of GBX 320.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 224.09. The stock’s market cap is GBX 327.22 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Devro plc’s (DVO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/devro-plcs-dvo-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-peel-hunt/1150308.html.

In other Devro plc news, insider Peter Page bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £53,900 ($65,547.85). Also, insider Paul Nigel Withers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £36,600 ($44,509.30).

Devro plc Company Profile

Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, which includes North America and Latin America; Asia-Pacific, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the rest of South East Asia, and Europe, which includes Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Devro plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.