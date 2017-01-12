Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DVN. Vetr lowered shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $45.44 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) traded down 1.98% on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. 4,433,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.33 billion. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 8,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

