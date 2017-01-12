Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) PT Set at €17.40 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) received a €17.40 ($18.32) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.30 ($18.21) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group set a €12.10 ($12.74) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.43 ($18.35).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) opened at 16.17 on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of €13.37 and a 12 month high of €16.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.06. The company has a market capitalization of €74.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/deutsche-telekom-ag-dte-pt-set-at-17-40-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the/1149039.html.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.