Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates GBX 2,450 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB)

Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 2,450 ($29.79) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDSB. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,250 ($27.36) to GBX 2,150 ($26.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Panmure Gordon restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.97) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 2,225 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($27.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell Plc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,132.09 ($25.93).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) opened at 2366.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,229.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,087.10. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,261.03 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,403.68. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 190.56 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a GBX 0.47 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company explores for crude oil and natural gas across the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company is engaged in the principal aspects of the oil and gas industry in approximately 70 countries.

