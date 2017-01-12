Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) in a report issued on Monday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $76.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

KRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) traded down 0.47% during trading on Monday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 174,730 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Kilroy Realty Corporation had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company earned $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post $2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $974,943.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 404,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,478,443.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 37,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $2,785,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,381,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 91.8% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation during the third quarter valued at $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation by 15.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on office submarkets in the West Coast. The Company owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets consisting of Class A real estate properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

