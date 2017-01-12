Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Bank has underperformed the Zacks categorized Foreign Banks industry over the last one-year period. Though profitability remains threatened by a stressed operating environment with negative interest rates, slow growth of the European economy and global headwinds, revenue challenges should ease to some extent as the company is expediting Strategy 2020 efforts. Notably, the company has inked a number of deals to reduce footprint, the latest being the sale of its subsidiaries in Mexico. Further, the company reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and has agreed to pay $7.2 billion in principle which is estimated to record pre-tax charges of nearly $1.17 billion in fourth-quarter 2016.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Vetr raised Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $11.00 price objective on Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) traded down 2.14% on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370,542 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $25.81 billion. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 12,621,052.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,475,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,803,000 after buying an additional 36,474,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,027,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,075,000 after buying an additional 127,814 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 66.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,766,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,473,000 after buying an additional 2,296,768 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 1,860.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,729,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,494,000 after buying an additional 4,488,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 852.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after buying an additional 1,704,438 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG is a global investment bank. The Bank is engaged in providing commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals.

