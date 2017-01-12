Depomed, Inc. (DEPO) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEPO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Management sees aggressive expansion in the pain specialty as PCPs continue to be uncomfortable in prescribing opioids and referring their pain patients. DEPO is currently doing their 12-18 month sales force reorg, with majority of reps focused on pain specialists with Nucynta, Nucynta ER and Gralise.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann restated a buy rating on shares of Depomed in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on Depomed and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Depomed from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,611 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.16 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. Depomed has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Depomed had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business earned $111 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Depomed will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO August J. Moretti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $556,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Depomed by 197.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Depomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Depomed by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Depomed by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Depomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

