Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1,201,000 Stake in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 33.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,278,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,142,000 after buying an additional 22,351,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,801,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,460,000 after buying an additional 10,096,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,598,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 51.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,778,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,253,000 after buying an additional 3,335,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,907,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,601,000 after buying an additional 3,130,111 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.39% on Thursday, hitting $85.33. 4,287,013 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $118.72 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, VP Mark Danton sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $209,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephane Biguet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

