Daniel K. Spiegelman Sells 5,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) opened at 86.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $102.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $14.80 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The company earned $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 46.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post ($3.73) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/daniel-k-spiegelman-sells-5000-shares-of-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-stock/1149159.html.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.98 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,216,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,404,000 after buying an additional 4,362,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,708,000 after buying an additional 346,369 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,702,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,648,000 after buying an additional 650,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,556,000 after buying an additional 62,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,737,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,170,000 after buying an additional 397,052 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BioMarin) develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. The Company’s product portfolio consists of approximately five approved products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its approved products include Vimizim (elosulfase alpha), Naglazyme (galsulfase), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride), Aldurazyme (laronidase) and Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.