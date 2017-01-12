Danaos Corporation (DAC) Receives Neutral Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Danaos Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) traded down 3.64% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 4,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Danaos Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $290.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.26. Danaos Corporation had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Danaos Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Corporation will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos Corporation stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.69% of Danaos Corporation worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corporation Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company.

