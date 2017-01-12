Daimler AG (DAI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) received a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.00 ($75.79).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 72.343 on Thursday. Daimler AG has a one year low of €50.89 and a one year high of €72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of €77.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.00.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

