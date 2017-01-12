CVR Refining, LP (CVRR) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their sell rating on shares of CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Refining, from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on CVR Refining, from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Refining, from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Refining, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on CVR Refining, from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.
Shares of CVR Refining, (NYSE:CVRR) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 453,950 shares of the company traded hands. CVR Refining, has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.65 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.
CVR Refining, (NYSE:CVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CVR Refining, had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. CVR Refining,’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVR Refining, will post $0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining, during the third quarter worth $41,518,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining, during the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Refining, by 27.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 79,683 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Refining, by 296.5% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 59,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Refining, by 88.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Refining,
CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership. The Company has refining and related logistics assets that operate in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner and it owns approximately two refineries in the underserved Group 3 of the PADD II region of the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Refining LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Refining LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.