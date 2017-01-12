Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Banced Corp bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 6.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cummins by 357.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cummins by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 391,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,039,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) traded down 1.53% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,457 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Vetr lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.04 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

In other news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $743,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marsha L. Hunt sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total value of $757,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,334.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc is a manufacturer of diesel engines. The Company operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Generation. Its Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive, agricultural and governmental equipment markets.

