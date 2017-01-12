Cummins Inc. (CMI) Position Increased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 38.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) opened at 140.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Cummins had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Vetr upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

In related news, VP Marsha L. Hunt sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total value of $757,071.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,334.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $743,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc is a manufacturer of diesel engines. The Company operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Generation. Its Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive, agricultural and governmental equipment markets.

