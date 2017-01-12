Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 20,795 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) opened at 1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company’s market cap is $19.45 million. Crexendo Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Crexendo Inc (CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 20,795 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/crexendo-inc-cxdo-ceo-steven-g-mihaylo-purchases-20795-shares-of-stock/1149434.html.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc is a hosted services company. The Company provides hosted telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, Website hosting, e-commerce software and Website development software for businesses and entrepreneurs. Its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized and enterprise-sized businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.