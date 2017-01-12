Crexendo Inc (CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 20,795 Shares of Stock

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 20,795 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) opened at 1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company’s market cap is $19.45 million. Crexendo Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc is a hosted services company. The Company provides hosted telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, Website hosting, e-commerce software and Website development software for businesses and entrepreneurs. Its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized and enterprise-sized businesses.
