Crew Energy Inc. (CR) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CR. CIBC upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.84.

Shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) opened at 6.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company’s market cap is $956.18 million. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company conducts its operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin, primarily in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Its activities are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource situated in northeast British Columbia.

