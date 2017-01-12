Cree, Inc. (CREE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cree were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at $143,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 68.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cree by 1.8% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Cree by 12.1% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC raised its position in Cree by 17.6% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down 2.43% during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 120,809 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 768.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The LED producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company earned $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Cree had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $17.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In other Cree news, Chairman Charles M. Swoboda purchased 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 545,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,129,231.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 5,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,898.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

