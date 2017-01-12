Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Softcat PLC (SCT)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.13) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Softcat PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Softcat PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Softcat PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Softcat PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 410 ($4.99) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.62).

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) opened at 297.95 on Monday. Softcat PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 260.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80. The stock’s market cap is GBX 584.41 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Softcat PLC’s previous dividend of $1.70.

About Softcat PLC

Softcat Plc is an information technology (IT) reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company provides organizations with workplace, datacenter and networking, and security solutions combined with all the services required to design, implement, support and manage them, on premise or in the cloud.

