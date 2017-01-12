Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) to Underperform

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DISCA. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Discovery Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded up 0.60% on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 453,656 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 3.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,402,000 after buying an additional 142,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc, (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments are U.S.

