Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on SAP SE (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($92.63) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC set a €93.00 ($97.89) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.50 ($93.16).

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) opened at 84.022 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €80.60 and a 200-day moving average of €77.82. SAP SE has a 52-week low of €63.00 and a 52-week high of €84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of €100.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.627.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/credit-suisse-group-analysts-give-sap-se-sap-a-100-00-price-target/1149041.html.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP), formerly SAP AG, is engaged in business application and analytics software. The Company is also engaged in digital commerce and is an enterprise cloud company. Its segments include Applications, Technology & Services segment, which is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (mainly support services and various professional services and premium support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products), and SAP Business Network Segment, which includes a network of networks, which covers sourcing, procurement, and travel and expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.