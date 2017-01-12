Credit Acceptance Corporation’s (CACC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance Corporation presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $176.13.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.41. 86,027 shares of the company traded hands. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $223.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.94 and its 200-day moving average is $194.13.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.42. Credit Acceptance Corporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm earned $246 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post $16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Donald A. Foss sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $89,168.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,915,101 shares in the company, valued at $861,987,787.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $88,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,038,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 813,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,569,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,091,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,314,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 272,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance Corporation

Credit Acceptance Corporation (Credit Acceptance) is a provider of financing programs to automobile dealers that enable them to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers; from repeat and referral sales generated by customers, and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for it products.

