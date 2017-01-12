Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Short Interest Down 4.1% in December

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,983,342 shares, a drop of 4.1% from the November 30th total of 4,154,060 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.1 days. Approximately 37.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $176.13.

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) opened at 211.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.13. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $223.57. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $246 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.65 million. Credit Acceptance Corporation had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 34.94%. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post $16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance Corporation news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $88,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,038,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald A. Foss sold 405 shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $89,168.85. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,915,101 shares in the company, valued at $861,987,787.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation by 5.4% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 813,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,569,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $11,714,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,314,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (Credit Acceptance) is a provider of financing programs to automobile dealers that enable them to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers; from repeat and referral sales generated by customers, and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for it products.

