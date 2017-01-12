Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $706,000 Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 308.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,075 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,760 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ensco Plc were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ensco Plc during the second quarter worth $101,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ensco Plc by 1.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco Plc during the second quarter worth about $111,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco Plc during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ensco Plc during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) traded down 1.78% during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,749,961 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company’s market cap is $3.49 billion. Ensco Plc has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Ensco Plc had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 52.28%. The business earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Ensco Plc’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Ensco Plc’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Ensco Plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Ensco Plc in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ensco Plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Ensco Plc Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. Its Floaters segment includes the Company’s drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

