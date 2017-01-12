Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1,097,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 8.5% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 60.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,912,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,359,000 after buying an additional 2,220,811 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 31.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 141,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,695,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,046,000 after buying an additional 3,316,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,365 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business earned $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.19%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.48.

In other Enterprise Products Partners L.P. news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

