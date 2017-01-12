Crane Company (CR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Crane Company were worth $92,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Crane Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane Company by 74.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Company during the second quarter valued at $9,568,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company (NYSE:CR) opened at 73.72 on Thursday. Crane Company has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

Crane Company (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.89 million. Crane Company had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 9.17%. Crane Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Company will post $4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on Crane Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Aegis began coverage on Crane Company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on Crane Company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Avondale Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crane Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

In other Crane Company news, VP A D. Pantaleoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $371,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augustus I. Dupont sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $204,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,392.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Company Profile

Crane Co is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates in four segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

