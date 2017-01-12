Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 77.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $893,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.62. 289,798 shares of the stock traded hands. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.17. The business earned $710 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.73 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post $8.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $132.50 price target (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.94.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $1,640,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sandra B. Cochran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $4,921,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

