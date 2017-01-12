CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded CPI Card Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded CPI Card Group from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) traded down 4.40% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 104,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.43%. The company earned $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. CPI Card Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CPI Card Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CPI Card Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CPI Card Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in CPI Card Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CPI Card Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

