Cowen and Company Reiterates Outperform Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded up 1.263% during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.999. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,669 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $63.73. The company’s market cap is $1.97 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($5.14) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/cowen-and-company-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-sarepta-therapeutics-inc-srpt/1149847.html.

In other news, insider Sandesh Mahatme sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.