Coty Inc. (COTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coty, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes beauty products. The company’s operating division consists of Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional and OPI. Coty, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COTY. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) opened at 18.58 on Tuesday. Coty has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Coty had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 77.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.52%.

In other news, Director Lambertus J.H. Becht sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $60,115.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,548,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 14.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 801,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 79,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coty by 57.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,003,000 after buying an additional 3,446,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Coty by 2.2% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc is a beauty company. The Company operates through four segments: Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Skin & Body Care and Brazil Acquisition. Its fragrance products include a range of men’s and women’s products. Its fragrance brands include Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Davidoff, Chloe, Balenciaga, Beyonce, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Roberto Cavalli.

