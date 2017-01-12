Corning Incorporated (GLW) Position Reduced by Nippon Life Insurance Co.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,993,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,373,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,091,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Corning by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 568,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,226,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,767,000 after buying an additional 4,712,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 919,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded down 0.57% on Thursday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506,321 shares. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, Director Robert F. Cummings, Jr. sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,533.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 204,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $4,723,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

