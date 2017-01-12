Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark is one of the largest broad-line, full-service wholesale distributors of packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Core-Mark provides distribution and logistics services as well as marketing programs to retail locations in states and five Canadian provinces through distribution centers. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, mass merchandisers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry consumer packaged goods. “

Separately, Jefferies Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Core-Mark Holding Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) opened at 42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. Core-Mark Holding Company has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Core-Mark Holding Company had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Core-Mark Holding Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Core-Mark Holding Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Core-Mark Holding Company news, insider Thomas B. Perkins sold 12,000 shares of Core-Mark Holding Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $501,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,051,697.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Stein sold 3,500 shares of Core-Mark Holding Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 13,593.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 466.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company during the third quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 62,860.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services to over 36,500 customer locations across the United States and Canada through over 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate.

