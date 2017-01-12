Convergys Corporation (CVG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Convergys Corporation worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Convergys Corporation by 1,209.9% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 26.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 275.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) traded down 1.17% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 499,727 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Convergys Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Convergys Corporation had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm earned $741 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Convergys Corporation will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Convergys Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convergys Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Convergys Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, General Counsel Jarrod B. Pontius sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $27,219.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,852.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Convergys Corporation

Convergys Corporation is engaged in providing customer management services. The Company’s primary focus is on growth with multinational corporations and other companies in communications and media, financial services, technology, healthcare, retail and other vertical markets. Its segments include North America and Rest of World.

