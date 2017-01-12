Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,115 Masimo Corporation (MASI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Masimo Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Masimo Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo Corporation by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo Corporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) traded up 1.18% during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 412,193 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.02. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.51 million. Masimo Corporation had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Masimo Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Masimo Corporation news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 104,870 shares of Masimo Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $6,530,254.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,425,137.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Masimo Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $300,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo Corporation

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products. The Company’s business is measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry. Its product offerings include monitoring blood constituents with an optical signature, optical organ oximetry monitoring, electrical brain function monitoring, acoustic respiration monitoring and exhaled gas monitoring.

