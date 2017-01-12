Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1,403,000 in Hancock Holding Company (HBHC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Hancock Holding Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBHC. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 60,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) traded down 1.81% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 879,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.88. Hancock Holding Company has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Hancock Holding Company had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Holding Company will post $1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Hancock Holding Company’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Hancock Holding Company Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company (Hancock) is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank, a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. Whitney Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

