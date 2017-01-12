Continental Gold Inc (CNL) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Continental Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Continental Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Continental Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Continental Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) traded down 0.44% on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 637,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $635.91 million. Continental Gold has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Continental Gold Company Profile

Continental Gold Limited is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of principally gold resource properties in Colombia. The Company holds the rights to explore and develop six properties in Colombia totaling approximately 122,317 hectares.

