Continental AG (CTTAY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Continental AG (OTC:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Continental AG in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Continental AG in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Continental AG (OTC:CTTAY) opened at 41.17 on Friday. Continental AG has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00.

About Continental AG

Continental AG is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments include Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech and Other/consolidation. The Chassis & Safety division develops, produces and markets intelligent systems. The Chassis & Safety division consists of four business units: Vehicle Dynamics, Hydraulic Brake Systems, Passive Safety & Sensorics, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

