Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Stake Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 380.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 68.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,053 shares. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $66.08 and a 1-year high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/consolidated-edison-inc-ed-stake-boosted-by-westpac-banking-corp/1150509.html.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

In related news, insider Craig S. Ivey sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $283,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc It owns competitive energy businesses. The Company also owns Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission), which invests in electric and gas transmission projects through its subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Transmission, LLC (CET Electric) and Con Edison Gas Midstream, LLC (CET Gas).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.