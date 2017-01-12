Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 96.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,368,000 after buying an additional 1,096,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,383,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,038,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,891,000 after buying an additional 890,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $48,767,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 51.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,304,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,928,000 after buying an additional 445,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) opened at 73.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of -0.02. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $66.08 and a 52 week high of $81.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/consolidated-edison-inc-ed-shares-bought-by-principal-financial-group-inc/1149430.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.17 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

In related news, insider Craig S. Ivey sold 3,974 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $283,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,554.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc It owns competitive energy businesses. The Company also owns Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission), which invests in electric and gas transmission projects through its subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Transmission, LLC (CET Electric) and Con Edison Gas Midstream, LLC (CET Gas).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.