ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd.

Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,195,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,106,000 after buying an additional 1,937,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,549,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,573,000 after buying an additional 15,793,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,707,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,252,000 after buying an additional 1,196,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,445,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,290,000 after buying an additional 216,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,505,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,547,000 after buying an additional 2,408,335 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded down 2.09% on Thursday, reaching $50.15. 6,963,344 shares of the company traded hands. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. The stock’s market capitalization is $62.14 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post ($2.83) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.61 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CLSA lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “focus list” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (ConocoPhillips) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

