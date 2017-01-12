ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) opened at 25.45 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $770.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 6,417 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $117,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 564,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,329,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 1,660 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $32,951.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 373,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,431.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/connectone-bancorp-inc-cnob-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-13th/1148919.html.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank), a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Company operates in community bank segment. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products, and services to the general public, small and middle-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals residing, working and conducting business in its trade area.

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.