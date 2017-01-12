ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) opened at 25.45 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $770.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.
In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 6,417 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $117,431.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 564,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,329,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 1,660 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $32,951.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 373,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,431.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank), a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Company operates in community bank segment. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products, and services to the general public, small and middle-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals residing, working and conducting business in its trade area.
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.