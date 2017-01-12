CONMED Corporation (CNMD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of CONMED Corporation worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CONMED Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,350,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CONMED Corporation by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CONMED Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CONMED Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) traded down 2.11% during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 121,379 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. CONMED Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 0.84.

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. CONMED Corporation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business earned $184.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Corporation will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. CONMED Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED Corporation from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of CONMED Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $103,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation Company Profile

CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale on a global basis of surgical devices and related equipment. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a range of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology.

