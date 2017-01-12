ConforMIS, Inc. (CFMS) Director Philipp Lang Sells 83,909 Shares of Stock

ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Director Philipp Lang sold 83,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $724,973.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 516,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philipp Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Philipp Lang sold 6,200 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $53,630.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Philipp Lang sold 400 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $3,440.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Philipp Lang sold 74,876 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $599,008.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Philipp Lang sold 168,734 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $1,392,055.50.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Philipp Lang sold 58,547 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $483,598.22.

On Friday, December 23rd, Philipp Lang sold 30,647 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $264,177.14.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Philipp Lang sold 42,086 shares of ConforMIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $360,677.02.

ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) opened at 8.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company’s market capitalization is $365.79 million. ConforMIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business earned $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 73.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS, Inc. will post ($1.31) EPS for the current year.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 444,327 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in ConforMIS by 32.2% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,047,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 255,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in ConforMIS by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 989,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 58,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 584,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 106,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ConforMIS by 238.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 323,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company that uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants. The Company’s products include iTotal CR, which is the cruciate-retaining, customized total knee replacement system to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iTotal PS, which is the posterior cruciate ligament substituting, or posterior-stabilized, customized total knee replacement product to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee; iDuo, which is the customized bicompartmental knee replacement system, and iUni, which is the customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

