Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 47.9% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,013,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 328,565 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 2,131.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 283,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 270,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 307.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, during the second quarter valued at $5,370,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,945,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,466,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, (NYSE:CCU) traded up 1.63% on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 130,243 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas,’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas,

Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA is a diversified beverage company operating principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Company operates as a brewer, soft drinks producer, water and nectar producer, wine producer and pisco distributor. The Company’s segments include Chile, International Business and Wine.

