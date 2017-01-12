Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $584,000 Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA continued to hold its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.05% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 523.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 589.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) traded up 1.67% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 1,588,549 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $582.26 million. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $10.06.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $584,000 Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-has-584000-position-in-achillion-pharmaceuticals-inc-achn/1150668.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason S. Fisherman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary business is to discover, develop and commercialize small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of infectious diseases and immune system disorders. The Company is focused on its complement inhibitor platform, directed at advancing small molecule compounds that have the potential to be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases associated with the complement system.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.