Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Bonds Trading 1.8% Higher

An issue of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) bonds rose 1.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.125% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $83.00 and were trading at $81.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Avondale Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) traded down 3.38% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.58. 3,541,474 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $729.66 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 282.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Bonds Trading 1.8% Higher” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/community-health-systems-inc-cyh-bonds-trading-1-8-higher/1150523.html.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals in communities. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: hospital operations and home care agencies operations.

