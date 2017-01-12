Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Purchases 11,152 Shares of Toro Company (The) (TTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) by 184.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Toro Company (The) were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Toro Company (The) by 95.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 45,814 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro Company (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro Company (The) by 116.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,989,000 after buying an additional 586,070 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Toro Company (The) by 99.6% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 508,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 253,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Toro Company (The) by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 395,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after buying an additional 194,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,038 shares. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18.

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Toro Company (The) had a return on equity of 42.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Toro Company will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Toro Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Toro Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Longbow Research cut Toro Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Toro Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.

In other Toro Company (The) news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 10,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $607,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Larson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $121,902.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,105.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company (The) Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products. The Company operates through three segments: Professional, Residential and Distribution.

