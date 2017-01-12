Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Has $800,000 Position in Depomed, Inc. (DEPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEPO) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,031 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc owned 0.05% of Depomed worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in Depomed by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 1,209,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 69,280 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Depomed during the third quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Depomed by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Depomed by 15.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Depomed by 620.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,156 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter.

Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEPO) traded down 0.45% during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 744,621 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.16 billion. Depomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Depomed, Inc. will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/commonwealth-equity-services-inc-has-800000-position-in-depomed-inc-depo/1150616.html.

DEPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on Depomed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on Depomed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Depomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

In other news, CFO August J. Moretti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Depomed

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.