Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Acquires 314 Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KORS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 600.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,344,812 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $116,022,000 after buying an additional 2,010,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 25.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,623,015 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $377,186,000 after buying an additional 1,538,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,529 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $836,288,000 after buying an additional 1,395,604 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 16.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,155,014 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $452,990,000 after buying an additional 1,303,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 75.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,741,738 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $86,181,000 after buying an additional 751,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 1,332,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $59.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KORS. Vetr upgraded shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $247,591.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $328,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

